SoFi's debt deal boost, Advance Auto Parts' plunge, HP earnings: Market check

The Yahoo Finance Live team breaks down some of the top moving stocks of the day. SoFi shares jumped on the debt deal moving through Congress. Under the terms of the deal, student loan repayments would restart, which would be good for SoFi's business.

Advance Auto Parts shares plummeted more than 30% after slashing its guidance and dividend.

Shares of both HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise ended the day lower after the companies reported earnings that didn't meet investor expectations. Click here to see what HPE's CFO had to say about his company's results.