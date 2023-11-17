Is a soft landing in the near future?

An economic narrative of a soft landing continues to gain traction after October's cooling CPI report, though uncertainty persists around US growth prospects. NewEdge Wealth Senior Portfolio Manager Ben Emons sees encouraging signs of rebalancing that point to a continued interest rate pause by the Fed.

Emons notes key inflation factors like rent are beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels. He tells Yahoo Finance that the Fed is neither cutting nor hiking rates further amid moderating price increases, and markets are normalizing. Retail earnings, from companies such as Walmart (WMT), are anticipating deflationary relief for consumers this holiday season.

However, Emons says calls for Fed cuts don't always point to a better economic landscape, arguing interest rate swings from 2% up to 2.5% better reflect confidence in rate stabilization rather than distress.

