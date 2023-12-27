SoftBank gets $7.6B of T-Mobile stock thanks to 2020 Sprint sale

SoftBank (SFTBY, 9984.T) is getting $7.6 billion worth of T-Mobile US (TMUS) shares. It stems from a deal that was made when the SoftBank owned-Sprint was sold to T-Mobile. As part of the agreement, SoftBank would be awarded shares if T-Mobile's stock crossed a specific threshold, which is what triggered this most recent move. Yahoo Finance Live explains what it could mean for T-Mobile in the video above.

