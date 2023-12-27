Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,778.21
    +3.46 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,631.36
    +86.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.88
    +11.31 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.49
    +4.30 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    -1.05 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.80
    +22.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    +0.0070 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8200
    -0.0660 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2797
    +0.0075 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1620
    -0.2010 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,923.41
    +593.13 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.28
    +23.72 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.95
    +27.44 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,681.24
    +375.39 (+1.13%)
     

SoftBank gets $7.6B of T-Mobile stock thanks to 2020 Sprint sale

Brad Smith and Stephanie Mikulich

SoftBank (SFTBY, 9984.T) is getting $7.6 billion worth of T-Mobile US (TMUS) shares. It stems from a deal that was made when the SoftBank owned-Sprint was sold to T-Mobile. As part of the agreement, SoftBank would be awarded shares if T-Mobile's stock crossed a specific threshold, which is what triggered this most recent move. Yahoo Finance Live explains what it could mean for T-Mobile in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement