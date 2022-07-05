U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Solana is rolling out a Web3 smartphone

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko discusses plans to release a Web3-based smartphone called the ‘Solana Saga’ that will be released in 2023. Yakovenko joined the Yahoo Finance Live show on June 27, 2022.

