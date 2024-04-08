Solar eclipse: How wealthy travelers will be watching the event

April 8's solar eclipse has encouraged luxury travelers to take to the skies and hit the roads in search of an ideal locale to view the cosmic event. This has led to a boom in travel bookings for Airbnb (ABNB) lodgings in the eclipse's path of totality and Hertz (HTZ) rental cars.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré details the luxury trip packages being booked by wealthier travelers.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.