Sonos stock climbs after Q1 earnings beat

Shares of Sonos (SONO) closed higher after the company posted first-quarter results that Wall Street estimates, with revenue of $612.9 million versus an expected $587 million. The company forecasted that margins and cash flow would continue to improve in 2024.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the latest development for Sonos and what it means for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino