A.I. the 'soup du jour' amid Meta's 'year of efficiency', analyst says

With all the buzz surrounding artificial intelligence, tech companies look to get a piece of the A.I. action, and Meta (META) is no exception. Earlier this year the tech giant announced a new team focused on A.I. products as it undergoes its ‘year of efficiency’.

“Meta has put a lot of investment and money behind A.I.,” Joseph Bonner, Argus Research Senior Securities Analyst told Yahoo Finance Live.

Bonner upgraded the Meta stock to buy from hold as the firm sees potential accelerating revenue growth driven by A.I. investments. Through A.I., Bonner says Meta will try to “increase the ROI on advertising" as it looks to get past the impact of Apple’s (AAPL) ad tracking policy.

For more on the future path for Meta you can watch Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Jared Blikre's full interview with Joseph Bonner here.



Key video moments:

00:00:19 Meta's 'year of efficiency'

00:00:31 Meta's A.I. investment