How the southern border impacts the Trump, Biden campaigns

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump visited the southern border on Thursday as they continue their campaigns for the 2024 election. The passage of migrants through the southern border has been a top issue for voters during this election cycle.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the candidates' visit to the border and other economic issues prevailing during this election season.

