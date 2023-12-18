Southwest Airlines fined $140M over 2022 holiday meltdown

The US Department of Transportation fines Southwest Airlines (LUV) a record $140 million over last holiday season's travel meltdown as travelers experienced a massive wave of flight cancellations and delays.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills breaks down how Southwest leadership and the airline's stock are reacting to this news, highlighting how the industry is preparing itself for 2023 holiday travel.

