Southwest Airlines fined $140M over 2022 holiday meltdown

1
Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

The US Department of Transportation fines Southwest Airlines (LUV) a record $140 million over last holiday season's travel meltdown as travelers experienced a massive wave of flight cancellations and delays.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills breaks down how Southwest leadership and the airline's stock are reacting to this news, highlighting how the industry is preparing itself for 2023 holiday travel.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

