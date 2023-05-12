U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.89
    -20.73 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,183.77
    -125.74 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,245.50
    -83.01 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.87
    -7.83 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.38
    -0.49 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.30
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.34 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    +0.0510 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7120
    +1.1920 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,360.18
    -783.26 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.11
    -2.97 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,754.62
    +24.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.30
    +261.58 (+0.90%)
     

Southwest pilots vote to authorize strike ahead of summer travel season

4
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance's Diane King Hall discusses Southwest Airlines pilots voting to authorize a strike shortly before the start of the summer travel season, past pilot strikes, and Southwest's stock.