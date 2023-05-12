Southwest pilots vote to authorize strike ahead of summer travel season

Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields will rise significantly over the coming month, according to analysts polled by Reuters who were split over whether the risk of a U.S. default was higher or the same as prior stand-offs over the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers in Congress have about three weeks to strike a deal over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, which has sharply increased volatility in bond markets. Half of the 28 respondents in the May 5-11 Reuters poll said the risk of a default was higher this time compared to prior episodes of debt ceiling brinkmanship.