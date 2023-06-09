Special Counsel Jack Smith on Donald Trump Indictment
Special Counsel Jack Smith discusses the decision to indict Donald Trump over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home. He speaks at a news conference on Friday in Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en