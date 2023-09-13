U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cut forecasts citing higher fuel costs

Brad Smith and Mariela Rosales

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and American Airlines (AAL) shares are trading lower after cutting their forecasts, with both airlines citing higher fuel costs. Spirit Airlines also says promotional activity and decreasing demand are some of the reasons for its cut. They follow Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Air Group (ALK) which also recently warned of the financial impact of higher fuel costs.

Yahoo Finance Live discusses how demand and higher fuel costs are impacting the airline industry.