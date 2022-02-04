Sports betting in New York sets all-time first month mobile record
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss mobile online betting in New York setting a record for a state's first month.
(Bloomberg) -- Output in the U.S. shale patch is "re-booming" this year, with research and data analysis firm Lium LLC forecasting production will surge by more than 1 million barrels a day.
Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.
Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in patent cases, was "legally unsupportable." It also upheld the jury's findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.
The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.
(Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade.
Stanley Black & Decker is in the process of laying off an unknown number of employees to offset rising costs related to global inflation and supply chain challenges, according to a spokeswoman for the tools and hardware manufacturer. Debora Raymond, vice president of public relations, confirmed the layoffs in an email last week, including some in the Baltimore area. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, but its $12.8 billion tools and storage business is based in Towson.
Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has cemented its position as the world's top producer of liquefied natural gas after Venture Global LNG began preparing to send its first cargo of the super-chilled fuel and rival Cheniere Energy Inc. expanded service.
Many stock market sectors took a beating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. For instance, crude oil futures dropped to negative values per barrel which was the first time in U.S. history.
Texas’ grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn’t live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is.
American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.
Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...
'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'
A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in almost two years after the automaker missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cautioned it may get off to a slow start to the year due to supply chain issues.
The chip maker's stock could fall nearly 40% if the price of Ether, one of the major digital tokens, stays depressed, according to one analyst.
Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today provided an update on ongoing litigation.
Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."