Spotify stock jumps on subscriber growth, strong guidance

Spotify (SPOT) stock is turning up the volume Tuesday morning, rising into the green after reporting premium subscribers of 236 million in fourth-quarter 2023. While the streaming platform missed earnings estimates on the top and bottom lines, it forecasted positive operating income in the first quarter of 2024.

Yahoo Finance Media Reporter Alexandra Canal explains the figures and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's comments from the corporate earnings call.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.