Spotify upgraded by UBS on strong revenue projections

Spotify (SPOT) received an upgrade from UBS, with the firm raising its rating from Neutral to Buy, along with a price target increase to $274 per share.

UBS cited expectations for strong margin expansion and favorable bottom-line trends for Spotify driven by several key factors including strong subscriber loyalty, advertising growth, and steady price increases.

