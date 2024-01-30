Advertisement
Spotify upgraded by UBS on strong revenue projections

1
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Spotify (SPOT) received an upgrade from UBS, with the firm raising its rating from Neutral to Buy, along with a price target increase to $274 per share.

UBS cited expectations for strong margin expansion and favorable bottom-line trends for Spotify driven by several key factors including strong subscriber loyalty, advertising growth, and steady price increases.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

