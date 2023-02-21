Spring breakers ‘can expect to pay 20% more’ than last year for domestic travel: Economist

Reuters

The United States on Tuesday called Russia's decision to suspend participation in their last major pillar of nuclear arms control irresponsible but it also left room for Moscow to reverse course. President Vladimir Putin delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending the New START bilateral arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. He spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv to show U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and has killed tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers on both sides.