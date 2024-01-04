St. Louis Fed names Alberto Musalem its next President

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has named Alberto Musalem its next President and CEO. He'll take over the role starting in April. Musalem was most recently CEO, co-chief investment officer and co-founder of Evince Asset Management. Prior to that, he held positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Tudor Investment Corporation. Musalem replaces James Bullard, who resigned in July 2023 to become dean of the business school at Purdue University. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo reports the breaking news.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich