Stablecoin growth is 'what scares a lot of regulators'
CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech discusses why Biotcoin reached above $40,000 once again on Wednesday and the latest in cryptocurrency regulation.
The International Monetary Fund has finally expanded on its "issues" with El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin. There's not much behind the curtain.
Analysts expect bitcoin to pause at around $40K before its next leg up.
Big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus drives a resurgence in cases across regions. Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.
The restaurateur posted earnings, which were actually pretty good. But it seems there was other news investors didn't like.
According to the US Treasury Department, the suspect solicited donations for a militant group involved in the Syrian civil war.
Pavan Sukhdev, the president of environmental advocacy group WWF and a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, rejected the characterization of Bitcoin as an alternative currency, noting that the digital asset's swerving price makes it nearly impossible for use in transactions.
Shares of cryptocurrency stocks got crushed early in trading on Tuesday, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies dropped. Since the stock market closed on Monday, Bitcoin dropped $39,353 per coin to about $36,400 last night, giving up about 10% of its value. Bitcoin has recovered slightly but is still trading at $37,727 as of this writing.
(Bloomberg) -- A bankruptcy judge agreed to consider blocking Johnson & Johnson from putting billions of dollars in potential health claims into a unit that could file bankruptcy to resolve the liabilities.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Silverstein ordered J&J to appear at a hearing Thursday afternoon to respond to a request from people who say they were harmed by the company’s baby powder. Those alleged victims claim J&J may use “corporate manipulations” to dump talc-related claims into a subsidi
DiDi Global (DIDI) is a well-known ride-hailing company in China. Basically, it’s China's equivalent of America’s Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER). Yet DiDi is facing problems that Uber isn’t right now. Specifically, Didi is being targeted by China’s regulators amid a broader cybersecurity crackdown. Some folks might even say that DiDi has become the poster child of problematic U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. There might be validity to this idea, but investors should keep a cool head and consider the
Facebook stock fell in after-hours trading Wednesday even though it reported second-quarter results that beat estimates.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is all in on making chips for other companies. Here's what he just told Yahoo Finance Live.
Even if you aren't a big gymnastics fan, chances are good you've heard of Olympic athlete Simone Biles, referred to by many sources as the greatest athlete of all time. It's no wonder when you look at...
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from PayPal's recent earnings report.
Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) are soaring almost 10% higher in morning trading Wednesday while those of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling 5% and 7%, respectively. GameStop is being upgraded to the S&P 400 index beginning Aug. 4, replacing Weingarten Realty Investors, which is being acquired by Kimco Realty.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Ford's Q2 earnings beat.
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) traded nearly 10% higher as of 12:15 p.m. EDT after the bank reported earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. New York Community Bancorp, a bank with assets of nearly $58 billion that specializes in multifamily lending, generated diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 on total revenue of $347 million. EPS would have been $0.33 for the quarter if you exclude one-time, non-recurring tax charges and $10 million of expenses related to New York Community Bancorp's planned acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC), which will bring the combined bank to $87 billion in assets.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are rising today, up by 6.4% as of 12:12 p.m. EDT, after the semiconductor company reported Q2 2021 earnings that beat analyst predictions with a stick. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), of course, AMD's numbers weren't quite as good as those pro forma numbers suggest -- but they were good enough. Gross profit margin jumped 4 full percentage points to 48%, and operating profit margin more than doubled to 22%.
Chipmaker AMD reports earnings for the Q2 driving by strong revenue growth year over year.
What happened Wednesday is shaping up to be a profitable day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks were performing as of 12:30 p.m. EDT today: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 10% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), up 9% Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), up 8% Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), up 7% Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), up 7% So what The gains were sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from industry heavyweight Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced second-quarter operating results, including record Q2 revenues of $2.05 billion, an operating ratio ("OR") of 60.1 percent, record Q2 adjusted OR of 55.3 percent, record diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.86 and record adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03.