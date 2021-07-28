Stablecoin growth is 'what scares a lot of regulators'

Motley Fool

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) traded nearly 10% higher as of 12:15 p.m. EDT after the bank reported earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. New York Community Bancorp, a bank with assets of nearly $58 billion that specializes in multifamily lending, generated diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 on total revenue of $347 million. EPS would have been $0.33 for the quarter if you exclude one-time, non-recurring tax charges and $10 million of expenses related to New York Community Bancorp's planned acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC), which will bring the combined bank to $87 billion in assets.