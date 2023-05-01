Starbucks earnings preview: New CEO Laxman Narasimhan to lead call
Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live Show to discuss Starbuck's sales growth in the U.S., and China, and what to expect from Starbucks' upcoming earnings call.
(Bloomberg) -- The seeds of First Republic Bank’s downfall were sown in the jumbo mortgages of Silicon Valley, where a unique strategy to loan wealthy individuals extraordinary sums of money blew up in spectacular fashion.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Ends First Republic’s Turmoil After FDIC SeizureBuffett Will Beat the Market as Recession Looms, Investors SayPeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersFirst Republic’s Jumbo Mortgages Brought On Bank’s FailureRivian’s Troubles Don’t End at a 93% Wip
JPMorgan did not assume First Republic’s corporate debt or preferred stock, meaning institutional investors will not be a made whole. One analyst expects common shareholders to get wiped out, too.
The Ford earnings report comes after the auto giant saw delivery volumes grow, and EV sales jump, during the quarter.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a novice, the oldest piece of advice in economics still holds true: buy low and sell high. The challenge lies in determining the right time to purchase stocks that are undervalued or to sell those that are overpriced. There are plenty of signs to crack that code, but one of the clearest is the insiders’ trading patterns. The insiders are corporate officers, companies’ higher-ups, whose positions put them ‘in the know.’ Therefore, monitoring their trades, espec
DraftKings' (DKNG) first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
Advances in technology often come loaded with financial opportunities and scanning the one presented by the nascent autonomous driving sector, Cathie Wood thinks there is a huge one at play. The Ark Invest CEO has not been shy about making some bold predictions in the past and thinks investors should not underestimate what’s in store for this up-and-coming industry. “We think that the robotaxi opportunity globally will deliver $8 to $10 trillion in revenue by 2030 and is one of the most importan
Apple's (AAPL) second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings are likely to have suffered from challenging macroeconomic conditions, unfavorable forex and low smartphone demand.
April turned out to be great month for most S&P 500 investors. But it was stupendous for those who picked the best stocks.
You can ask why JPMorgan Chase agreed to buy the failed First Republic Bank out of regulatory receivership. But a better question might be, why not? As JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon explained in a company press release: “This acquisition modestly benefits our company overall, it is accretive to shareholders, it helps further advance our wealth strategy, and it is complementary to our existing franchise.”
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) loss per share and revenues is pegged at 28 cents and $16.25 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.
Arista Networks reported Q1 earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates amid high expectations for ANET stock. Arista stock fell on the news.
The annualized yield for the Treasury Department’s inflation-protected assets is 4.3% for new purchases made until October 31.
According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in GE (GE). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?
Higher alliance revenues from Eliquis, higher sales of Prevnar vaccines and drugs like Vyndaqel/Vyndamax are likely to have contributed to Pfizer's (PFE) sales growth in Q1.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $70 billion real estate trust for wealthy individuals limited redemptions for a sixth straight month.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Ends First Republic’s Turmoil After FDIC SeizureBuffett Will Beat the Market as Recession Looms, Investors SayPeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersFirst Republic’s Jumbo Mortgages Brought On Bank’s FailureRivian’s Troubles Don’t End at a 93% WipeoutInvestors asked to redeem $4.5 billion in April from Blackstone Real Estate Income T
Apple is preparing for its next big product release, while Nvidia is carrying all the hopes and hype of A.I. on its back.
Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Foxconn said the EV startup breached a contract by letting its stock slide, and it threatened to walk away from the funding deal.
Vertex retained its full-year outlook Monday despite beating quarterly expectations, and VRTX stock toppled in late trades.