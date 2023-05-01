U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.87
    -1.61 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,051.70
    -46.46 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,212.60
    -13.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.21
    +0.22 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.75
    -1.03 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    +0.1220 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    -0.0072 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4560
    +1.2160 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,793.25
    -1,598.58 (-5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.62
    -13.38 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,123.18
    +266.74 (+0.92%)
     
Starbucks earnings preview: New CEO Laxman Narasimhan to lead call

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live Show to discuss Starbuck's sales growth in the U.S., and China, and what to expect from Starbucks' upcoming earnings call.