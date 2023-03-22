Starbucks labor union strikes as new CEO takes the reins
Yahoo Finance Live discusses a planned strike by Starbucks labor unions as new CEO Laxman Narasimhan assumes leadership of the chain.
A House committee asked a regional NLRB official to provide documents as lawmakers look into whether the agency improperly influenced at least one Starbucks union election.
(Bloomberg) -- Unionized Starbucks Corp. baristas plan to welcome their new chief executive officer with strikes at about 100 cafes Wednesday, demanding that the company drop its alleged antiunion coercion.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing
Workers across 100 Starbucks stores will strike today (Mar. 22) to welcome new CEO Laxman Narasimhan, and remind him of where his priorities should lie.
Workers hold protest in Seattle outside of Starbucks’ headquarters in response to the company’s aggressive anti-union efforts
