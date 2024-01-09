Starbucks has its sights on India

Starbucks (SBUX) plans to open 1,000 stores in India by 2028— aiming for rapid expansion over the next four years. This move aligns with a trend of global brands, including Apple (AAPL), increasing their presence in the Indian market.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith weigh in on Starbucks strategy and the challenges the company has faced on the US front.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim