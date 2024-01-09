Advertisement
Starbucks has its sights on India

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Starbucks (SBUX) plans to open 1,000 stores in India by 2028— aiming for rapid expansion over the next four years. This move aligns with a trend of global brands, including Apple (AAPL), increasing their presence in the Indian market.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith weigh in on Starbucks strategy and the challenges the company has faced on the US front.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

