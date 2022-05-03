Starbucks stock moving higher after meeting earnings expectations
Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down second-quarter earnings results for coffee chain Starbucks.
As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”
Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.
It looks as though Warren Buffett is buying stocks again. These three have the qualities he looks for.
DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.
A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.
Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.
Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter's culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are heading 2.6% lower at 12:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday on no news specific to the movie theater operator, although it's preparing to release its first-quarter earnings report next Monday. Wall Street is expecting AMC to report a loss of $0.63 per share this quarter on revenue of $736 million, well ahead of last year's loss of $1.42 per share on $148 million in revenue, but still substantially below its 2019 totals. With only a few movies that made a mark in the quarter, AMC's results are likely to be stellar in comparison to last year, but not enough to indicate business is healthy.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Pfizer.
Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.
The stock market seemed unsure about how to follow up Monday's bullish reversal, and were mixed in the first hour of trading. The Nasdaq composite reversed lower 0.3% after rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both higher, with the S&P up 0.
Plug Power Inc.'s long-time Chief Executive Andrew Marsh recorded total compensation of more than $52 million in 2021, a year after the fuel-cell systems company's losses widened sevenfold but the stock skyrocketed nearly 1,000%.
A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.
Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.
(Reuters) -Consumers eager for post-pandemic normalcy shrugged off higher prices to keep spending on Lyft Inc rides in the first quarter, and the company on Tuesday surpassed expectations for revenue and operating earnings. "That tailwind coming out of the pandemic is much more impactful to our business ... than is the impact of inflation," Lyft President John Zimmer said in an interview with Reuters. Lyft reported first-quarter revenue of $875.6 million, beating average analysts' expectations for $846 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.
