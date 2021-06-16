How this startup is disrupting Hollywood by using data to find diverse talent
Jumpcut CEO Kartik Hosanagar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how his company is using data to advance diversity in film.
Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) surged 41.6% to close at $5.07 on June 15. Torchlight Energy is an oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a market cap of approximately $950 million. Over the past month, the stock has skyrocketed over 135% and is up a whopping 1,107% over the past year. Reasons for the Spike in the Share Price Torchlight has been one of the most-mentioned stocks on StockTwits recently, and that enthusiasm among the traders appears to be sending its
Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock was down 6.3% as of 11:26 a.m. EDT, while shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) were falling 7.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The declines for the biotech stocks appear to merely be run-of-the-mill volatility on a day when the overall stock market was down. Sales of its Heplisav-B hepatitis B vaccine were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the March quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo sends a jolt to Coke's investors.
Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, following the earnings release, shares of the cloud database company plummeted 4.8% in Tuesday’s extended trading session. Oracle reported quarterly revenues of $11.23 billion, a growth of 8% from the prior year. Also, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. The company’s increase in revenues can be attributed primarily to the growth witnessed in its cloud services and licen
In this article we will take a look at the 10 best steel stocks to buy amid upcoming infrastructure, construction boom. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. Steel prices are soaring amid a rising demand as […]
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. shares fell the most in five months after the bank warned expenses would increase sharply as it invests to satisfy a pair of consent orders from regulators.Expenses in the second quarter will likely jump to “somewhere in the middle” of a range of $11.2 billion to $11.6 billion, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told investors at a virtual conference Tuesday. That compares with costs of $10.4 billion a year earlier.“Last year this time we took expenses down pretty m
(NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") announced today that it has submitted a proposal (the "Proposal") to the board of directors of EXFO Inc. (TSX: EXF) (NASDAQ: EXFO) ("EXFO") to acquire all of the outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares of EXFO at a price of US$7.50 (C$9.14 at yesterday's exchange rate) in cash per share. The Proposal values EXFO at approximately US$430 million (C$524 million at yesterday's exchange rate) on an undiluted basis, and represents
Stocks have tallied historic gains under Biden since Election Day thanks to massive stimulus and a booming economy. Here’s what could happen next.
Proterra is making its public debut on the Nasdaq. Proterra Chairman and CEO Jack Allen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
(HTZGQ) shares have been rallying amid investor enthusiasm for the rental-car company ahead of its planned emergence from bankruptcy on June 30. Investors appear to be attracted to Hertz because of strong rental-car pricing, a discounted valuation relative to rival (CAR) (ticker: CAR), and expectations that the company will have greater financial and operational flexibility once it exits bankruptcy. Hertz shares (HTZGQ) rose 23 cents, or 3%, to $7.91 on Tuesday after hitting a new 52-week high of $8.89.
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir on Wednesday says the company respects institutional investors as much as much as it respects the retail crowd who have been mostly bullish on the company's stock.
Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO), a provider of smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories, announced the offering of a one-time equity grant to senior executives that vested over one year. Shares spiked around 18% to reach an intraday high of $27.62 on June 15. (See Vizio stock analysis on TipRanks) So, What Happened? Following the news, Needham analyst Laura Martin raised the company’s second-quarter revenue and EBITDA estimates but slashed the EPS estimates. Martin cited the following reasons f
In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]
LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING Could insider sales of meme stocks signal a coming crash in their share price? The empirical research suggests the answer is yes. The substantial stock sales by directors of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) didn’t surprise most rational investors.
In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies to invest in, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000. Let’s be honest: It’s extremely hard to start a business. It takes years and a […]
The Fed's words could move stocks meaningfully. If the central bank indicates the process of reducing the size of its bond-buying program will begin sooner rather than later, stocks could sell off.
Investors might want an inflation hedge, and these three companies have additional reasons to own them.
Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]