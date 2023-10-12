These states offer the most benefits for women-owned businesses

According to a Wells Fargo report, the best states for women-owned businesses are New York, North Carolina, and Georgia. Val Jones, Wells Fargo (WFC) Senior Lead Business Growth Strategy Consultant, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide further details on the data.

Jones states the top states stand out due to what they offer women entrepreneurs: “What we see as a difference maker are special programs, grants, and incentives." Jones notes targeted assistance and education for young women as a means to foster growth.

