Stay Informed: Jerome Powell’s Policy Report & Important Economic Data
Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual policy report to Congress. The monthly jobs report is out Friday, along with some major earnings.
The Fed said in its semi-annual monetary report to Congress that additional interest rate hikes are necessary with inflation remaining abnormally high.
Polestar, the Swedish-based EV-maker backed by Volvo and Geely, is on a big roll. The company reported strong fourth quarter earnings, reporting a narrower loss than expected, and revenue that jumped 84% from a year ago.
IRA assets are passed to the named beneficiaries after the original owner's death. Inherited IRA rules differ for non-spousal beneficiaries and spousal beneficiaries.
With customers reining in spending, and regulators taking hard looks at the potential effects of consolidation, “efficiency” becomes a rallying cry in Silicon Valley.
Wall Street faces a fresh set of challenges next week as stocks cling to modest year-to-date gains and Treasury bonds yields test rate-cycle highs.
Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.
There's an air of déjà vu in the bond market. The atmosphere is febrile, borrowing costs are up and speculation is rife about what will be in the upcoming Spring Budget.
President Joe Biden's plan to tax the ultra-wealthy could reduce inequality and change the way billionaires invest, experts say.
A new report by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance shows growing pushback against dollar stores, but the three retailers are continuing to expand
The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to see a lot of noise just above the 0.67 level.
There's a quantifiable connection between warm weather and U.S. jobs growth, says Exante Data's Jens Nordvig.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters near Washington, a decision that coincides with the company’s deepest ever job cuts and a reassessment of office needs to account for remote work.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Pl
The key driver of India’s economy—domestic demand—stumbled last quarter, and that could portend bigger trouble ahead.
Two sets of figures are telling starkly different stories about the state of the world economy. The classical signals used by economists over the ages are telling us that Europe and the US are sailing straight into a recessionary iceberg at full throttle.
The British pound has drifted just a bit lower during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the US dollar outperform most other things.
(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Eve
ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher early Friday after a Federal Reserve official raised hopes the U.S. central bank might not step up its anti-inflation fight as much as feared.
Germany’s wobbling defense commitments are likely to hang in the air when Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with President Biden in Washington.
Jeremy Hunt’s campaign to get older people back to work has been boosted by early signs of a wave of “unretirement”.
Economists may have underestimated the power of fiscal stimulus. And there's a potential new source of it.