Stay Informed: Key Real Estate Report & Important Earnings to Watch in the Week Ahead
Important real estate reports and earnings coming up, as well as the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war in the week ahead.
Computer science majors could see starting salaries that are 4% lower than a year ago, likely due to tech layoffs.
An estimated 13.8 million people in the U.S. could have Alzheimer’s disease by 2060, compared with 6.5 million today. Read: What is FTD? The mind-robbing nature of dementia means that afflicted individuals need both trained medical professionals and intensive hands-on care as the disease progresses.
Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano said consumers continue to rediscover a love of travel as pandemic-era restrictions are lifted.
Fabless chip stocks are showing strong price performance as they enter the elite IBD 50 list. Rising interest rates aren't good news for these specialized semiconductor designers but demand is growing rapidly for automotive, health care and telecom applications. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices for designers in the telecom, computing, industrial, 5G and other applications.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court is poised to hear a case that could spell danger for the internet’s most lucrative business: online advertising. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe cas
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America said they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three more times this year, lifting their estimates after data pointed to persistent inflation and a resilient labor market. Producer prices accelerated in January by the biggest margin in seven months, according to data on Thursday, while a Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. "In light of the stronger growth and firmer inflation news, we are adding a 25bp (basis points) rate hike in June to our Fed forecast, for a peak funds rate of 5.25%-5.5%," Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius said in a note dated Thursday.
DraftKings stock soared Friday morning after the sportsbook operator outlined a narrower-than-anticipated loss in 2023 and a path to profitability by 2024 during its fourth-quarter earnings call.
While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it
Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.
Consumer credit experts expect balances and interest rates to keep rising in 2023.
High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.
Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.
Charges against Benjamin Wood have been dismissed in relation to P&G's decision to shutter its headquarters last year.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.66% and 2.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.
Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.
Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining. U.S. stock of Sigma Lithium, which has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, nearly trebled in value last year. Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.