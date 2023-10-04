U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,263.75
    +34.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.55
    +127.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.01
    +176.54 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.01
    +1.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.44
    -4.79 (-5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7350
    -0.0670 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0060
    -0.0520 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,726.84
    +344.40 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.12
    +4.96 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.45
    -57.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,526.88
    -711.06 (-2.28%)
     

Steer clear of financials, 'uphill climb' ahead: Strategist

Josh Lipton and Stephanie Mikulich

The rise in U.S. Treasury yields has battered utility stocks. It's part of the reason why EP Wealth Advisors Managing Director of Portfolio Strategy Adam Phillips is advising investors hold an underweight position in both utilities and consumer staples. Phillips is also still "light on financials," specifically regional banks. "For all the pain that sector has endured, we're just not ready to add exposure there just yet," Phillips says, citing earnings and regulatory pressures.

