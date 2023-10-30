Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,166.82
    +49.45 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,928.96
    +511.37 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,789.48
    +146.47 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,647.29
    +10.35 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -2.95 (-3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.70
    +7.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.57 (+2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    +0.0300 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0690
    -0.5300 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,475.70
    -167.89 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    707.47
    +4.87 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.39
    +36.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,696.96
    -294.73 (-0.95%)
     

Stellantis & AB InBev earnings, home prices: What to Watch

Julie Hyman and Luke Carberry Mogan

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman sets up what investors should be watching for on Tuesday, October 31, including earnings out from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and automaker Stellantis (STLA) after reaching a tentative labor deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW), the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and the latest consumer confidence reading.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

