Stellantis is fairly valued at current levels: Analyst

Shares of Stellantis (STLA) have rallied over 40% over the last 6 months despite headwinds from the United Auto Workers strikes. Although the stock has moved positively, one Bernstein analyst downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target to $27.10 per share.

Daniel Roeska, Bernstein Senior Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he is not as bullish on Stellantis.

Roeska contextualizes the current state of the car market and explains how Stellantis may navigate it: "Right now, car makers are earning as much as they ever had, and so they'll be competing factors. We will see a market normalization. Consumers can look forward to cheaper cars again, and at the same time, of course, the companies like Stellantis will not stand still. They will work on the costs. They will bring down costs on the platforms. They will introduce software-driven revenues, so I think it's a give-and-take, but what you need to believe for Stellantis to get to those targets is that they can maintain double-digit EBIT margins, and the car industry in the past has not been the best steward."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino