Steve Soute on ESG and diversity efforts: ‘A black square means nothing’
UnitedMasters founder and CEO on how companies are and should be navigating social justice issues.
It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se
Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.
Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc. said Monday that it received a refusal to file letter from the Food and Drug Administration for its application for roluperidone as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia. "The company intends to request a Type A meeting and looks forward to continued discussions with the FDA," Minerva CEO said in a news release. Minerva's stock has soared 109.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 24.8%.
When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, the Company's investigational calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).
If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...
These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.
Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), which invest in debt, not property, have also been sold off as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a mortgage REIT that focuses primarily on investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government. AGNC Investment is probably the safest stock in the mortgage REIT space given that a potential recession would impact it less than most other mortgage REITs.
A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Roblox Corp. reported September metrics Monday that showed average daily active users (DAUs) rose 23% from a year ago to 57.8 million, which was down from 59.9 million in August but up from 52.2 million in July. Hours engaged for the month were up 16% to 4.0 billion, while estimated bookings increased 11% to 15% to between $212 million and $219 million. The immersive digital experiences company's stock surged 12.2% in premarket trading. The company also updated its "paying user life" estimate to
It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of marke
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Monday, as Bank of America jumped on strong earnings results. Apple stock was named a top pick.
There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.
First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.