Stock futures, bitcoin's record high, Reddit IPO: 3 Things

US stock futures dip ahead of Monday's market open as Wall Street speculates whether lagging performances from Magnificent Seven tech stocks may warrant future pullbacks.

Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) have summited to another all-time high, briefly trading above $72,000 this morning.

Lastly, social media platform Reddit seeks to raise nearly $750 million in its upcoming IPO at an estimated valuation of $6.4 billion. Reddit plans to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on March 21 under the ticker "RDDT."

SEANA SMITH: The three things that you need to know this Monday morning, your roadmap for the trading day.

MADISON MILLS: Stock futures are solidly in the red in the pre-market trade this morning. And this kicks off a data-heavy week to come. We're going to be getting that CPI print, jobless claims, of course. And the three major indices did close lower last week. So continuation of that sell off.

Magnificent Seven, so-called stocks, the darlings of the market are lagging. Five of the seven, ending last week lower. The declines in tech are now sparking concerns that markets may be poised for a bigger pullback.

DAVID HOLLERITH: Bitcoin notching another record high. The cryptocurrency briefly topped $72,000 for the first time, surging for a sixth straight day. Bitcoin has rallied over 60% so far this year, bringing smaller tokens like ether and Solana up with it.

JARED BLIKRE: And Reddit is officially setting its sights on an IPO. The social media company looking to raise up to $748 million at $6.4 billion valuation, listing under the ticker RDDT. Now, Reddit warned in its filing of possible volatility in the market price as it sets aside over 1.7 million shares for certain users and moderators on the platform.