Stock market, Disney board victory, Apple robotics: 3 Things

US equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) hope to break their losing streak in the first week of the second quarter as markets digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments and prep for Friday's jobs report.

Disney's (DIS) board of directors has come out on top against activist investor Nelson Peltz's proxy push with shareholders rejecting Peltz's board seat bid.

Lastly, Apple (AAPL) is reportedly exploring options to venture into the robotics field with personal home devices in mind for consumers, according to Bloomberg.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.