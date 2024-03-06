Stock market indexes finish higher, hold onto Wednesday gains

Market indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) managed to hold onto gains seen at the top of Wednesday's trading session. It was such a joyous day even small cap stocks and the Russell 2000 index (^RUT) are seeing green.

Yahoo Finance Anchor Julie Hyman focuses on the downward shifts seen across Treasury yields, while Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the end of day sector action.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.