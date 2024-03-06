Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,104.76
    +26.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,661.05
    +75.86 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,031.54
    +91.96 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.09
    +14.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +0.98 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,154.80
    +12.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1040
    -0.0330 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2728
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4250
    -0.5910 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,505.59
    +2,706.93 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.31
    +33.15 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,090.78
    -6.85 (-0.02%)
     

Stock market indexes finish higher, hold onto Wednesday gains

Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre

Market indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) managed to hold onto gains seen at the top of Wednesday's trading session. It was such a joyous day even small cap stocks and the Russell 2000 index (^RUT) are seeing green.

Yahoo Finance Anchor Julie Hyman focuses on the downward shifts seen across Treasury yields, while Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the end of day sector action.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement