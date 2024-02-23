Stock market outlook: Can the Dow break 40,000 under Biden?

While stock market indices (^GSPC, ^IXIC) continually break new ground during recent rallies, Wall Street is expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) to break 40,000 under the Biden administration. Referencing one of President Biden's tweets from earlier this month, Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman comments on the relationship between Biden's economic policies and recent rallies, and how stock market fortitude compares to performances seen under the Trump administration.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.