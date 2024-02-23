Advertisement
Stock market outlook: Can the Dow break 40,000 under Biden?

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

While stock market indices (^GSPC, ^IXIC) continually break new ground during recent rallies, Wall Street is expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) to break 40,000 under the Biden administration. Referencing one of President Biden's tweets from earlier this month, Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman comments on the relationship between Biden's economic policies and recent rallies, and how stock market fortitude compares to performances seen under the Trump administration.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

