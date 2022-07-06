U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,822.40
    -8.99 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,902.05
    -65.77 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,304.05
    -18.19 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.80
    -18.53 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    -3.68 (-3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    -25.20 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.18 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0680 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5590
    -0.2830 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,125.76
    +759.93 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.71
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.06
    +95.59 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     
Stock market: S&P 500 opened the quarter in the green

  • ^GSPC

Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

Video Transcript

- Bears haven't been in control of the markets every day this year. Take, for instance, the first trading day of each quarter for the S&P 500. The S&P 500 has now closed in the green on the first trading day of each quarter of this year. The best showing was the 6/10 of a percent increase to kick off the first quarter.

