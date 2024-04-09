Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,206.00
    +3.61 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,829.03
    -63.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,313.53
    +59.58 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.70
    +4.99 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,373.80
    +22.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    28.28
    +0.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3740
    -0.0500 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2699
    +0.0045 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7120
    -0.1040 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,078.50
    -1,750.39 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.03
    +8.56 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

Stock market, sectors open higher across the board

Seana Smith and Jared Blikre

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) open the trading day higher, moving into the green to compliment the spring weather blessing Wall Street on Tuesday.

Morning Brief Anchors Seana Smith and Jared Blikre take a look at this morning's sector leaders and the gains seen across the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement