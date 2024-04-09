Stock market, sectors open higher across the board

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) open the trading day higher, moving into the green to compliment the spring weather blessing Wall Street on Tuesday.

Morning Brief Anchors Seana Smith and Jared Blikre take a look at this morning's sector leaders and the gains seen across the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.