Stock markets continue rising amid retail earnings performances
Yahoo Finance Live previews the day in the stock markets as markets continue to rise amid a slew of retail earnings performances.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 17.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Greg Becker acknowledged that regulators had pointed out flaws in SVB's balance sheet, but said that he was in the process of working with regulators when the bank run occurred.
AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.91, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session.
The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019 when a former employee filed a whistleblower complaint.
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.
At the end of the first three months of 2023. Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $37,588 million, down from $40,072 million a year ago and $41,516 million as of Dec 31, 2002.
(Bloomberg) -- The yuan slid past the key level of 7 per dollar for the first time this year in a further sign the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from its Covid restrictions is grinding to a halt.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US Rate CutsThe c
SoFi Technologies stock has suffered a steep drop this month. Shares of SoFi (ticker: SOFI ) have dived 23% since the company reported first-quarter earnings on May 1. The day after the report, Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing meager loan sales.
Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.65% and 0.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
In an interview this week Paul Jones went over his broad view of the markets, covering the Fed, banking crisis, Equities, Bitcoin, and interest rates
Rambus stock gained 47% so far this year and shares are in the buy zone. Dynatrace posted record sales numbers before Wednesday's open.
On Holding earnings tripled on booming sales for the Swiss athletic shoemaker. ONON stock, which has soared in 2023, fell and was downgraded after results.
Western Alliance Bancorp shares rose on Wednesday after the bank said its deposits had grown in the current quarter. Western Alliance (ticker: WAL) shares were up more than 12% in premarket trading at $35.41. Other regional bank stocks were also climbing.
You’ve probably heard the old market adage to “Sell in May and go away.” Instead, how about using this time to start considering dividend-paying ETFs? There’s no time like the present to start building a dividend portfolio that can set you up with years of passive income. Here are two big dividend ETFs that both yield over 11% that you can consider using to jumpstart your dividend portfolio. Even better, while some high-yield ETFs lure investors in with eye-popping yields but then end up providi
Inovio (INO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
The International Monetary Fund's no. 2 official said on Wednesday she sees sizeable risks that inflation will remain high or accelerate in many emerging markets and urged central banks to keep monetary policies tight. IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told a conference hosted by the Central Bank of Brazil that markets were probably "too optimistic" about what it would take to bring down inflation in emerging markets. "Despite encouraging signs, I am worried that price pressures seem entrenched in many economies and that upside inflation risks are sizeable," she said in remarks prepared for the event.
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. will sell New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares it acquired as part of the lender’s purchase of Signature Bank from the regulator in March.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyA 32-Year-Old Nears Billionaire Status by Using AI to Broker Japan MergersDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanGoldman Banker Wins Promotion, Then Leaves for Rival Two Weeks LaterThe FDIC will sell
Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting after the bell on Tuesday, with the company dealing with a variety of items like board composition, shareholder votes on various measures, long-term planning and the return of a former Tesla exec as a new board member.
The Dow Jones fell after Home Depot earnings. Warren Buffett snapped up a new stock. Kevin McCarthy blasted Joe Biden over the debt ceiling.