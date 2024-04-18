Stocks above flatlines, sectors see boost this morning

US equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are floating into the green after Thursday's opening bell, all just above their flatline with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 100 points.

Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith look at this morning's market action and the upside seen across most sectors and 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.