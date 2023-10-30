Stocks already 'discounted a severe recession': Strategist

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to issue $114 billion in bonds as markets cope with elevated bond yields and higher for longer interest rates. Kovitz Principal and Portfolio Manager John Buckingham explains his thoughts on how well the stock market should hold up against economic headwinds and the Fed's rate policy as earnings season continues.

"Historically speaking... stocks have done well in higher interest rate environments, stocks have done well in inflationary environments. Well, heck, stocks have done well no matter what the backdrop is," Buckingham tells Yahoo Finance. "Unfortunately, in the near term, obviously, there can be some volatility as we have certainly seen here of late."

