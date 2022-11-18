Stocks approach Friday’s close mixed, commodity prices fall
Markets wrapped up the week mixed with commodity prices sliding to the downside.
Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does
When I first heard that Elon Musk had determined the identity of his successor, I breathed a sigh of relief. Musk's successor will run Tesla, not Twitter. Elon is sleeping at Twitter headquarters, and says he'll continue to do so until that company "is in a strong place."
As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are trading 1.8% below Thursday's close, while oil industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down 2.1%, and independent oil producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) leads the pack lower with a 5.6% loss. Valued at just 6.5 times earnings, and paying a rich 5.5% dividend yield, Diamondback's dividend alone seems nearly enough to justify the stock's price, even assuming zero growth in earnings.
Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.
IBM (IBM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes
The demise of the FTX crypto exchange continues to throw a large shadow over the crypto market, where Silvergate is an important piece of the financial puzzle.
The FDA's CRDAC recommends granting marketing approval to Ardelyx's (ARDX) oral pill to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
Holiday sales are projected to reach as high as $960.4 billion, the National Retail Federation says.
Nearly three-quarters of the $420 million that FTX raised in a fundraising blitz last year went to founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has agreed with its collaborator, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to discontinue the development of product candidates targeting Lassa Fever (INO-4500) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) (INO-4700). Recently, Inovio discontinued its internally funded efforts to develop INO-4800 as a COVID-19 heterologous booster vaccine. The move follows the initial data analyses from studies conducted by Inovio and funded by CEPI. Dr.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Twitter headquarters will remain closed following Elon Musk’s ultimatum to employees.
The cryptocurrency exchange is sinking again after another analyst chimed in about its potential downsides.
The number of data outages reported on Twitter soared by nearly 1,800pc in the nine hours after Elon Musk ordered the temporary closure of the company's offices.
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the chart of the day showing a spike in outages after Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to employees.
Tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated fantastic growth over the years. There's no doubt Shopify has achieved impressive results over the years providing entrepreneurs and business owners with various tools and services to run an e-commerce store. During the early stages of the pandemic, when people were losing their jobs or scrambling for ways to make some extra money, Shopify offered a way for its customers to profit from a hobby or trade.
Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.
The app geared toward the gay, bi, trans and queer community started trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with blank-check company Tiga Acquisition in a $2.1 billion deal.
The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to IVERIC bio Inc's (NASDAQ: ISEE) avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). To date, ACP is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy designation status for this indication, which was granted based on the 12-month pre-specified primary endpoint data in the GATHER1 and GATHER2 p