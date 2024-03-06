Stocks bounce back from tech selloff, opening in the green

The major indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) move higher Wednesday morning coming off of Tuesday's tech selloffs. Tech leads in sector gains in the market open.

Yahoo Finance Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre breaks down all of this morning's market and sector action, taking a minute to check in on bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices as the cryptocurrency gets back on track after dropping off yesterday.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.