U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.77
    +48.87 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,420.77
    +408.63 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,500.57
    +157.51 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.50
    +38.32 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.68
    +1.82 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.60
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0320 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6530
    +1.2930 (+0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,334.54
    +368.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.97
    +4.13 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.23
    -27.85 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,093.59
    +250.60 (+0.84%)
     

Stocks close higher amid debt ceiling optimism

