Stocks close higher amid debt ceiling optimism
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses stocks closing in the green amid debt ceiling deal optimism.
Shares of software company New Relic popped late in Wednesday's session after the Journal reported that two private-equity firms are working together on a $5 billion-plus bid to acquire it. New Relic's shares finished Wednesday up about 11%, with most of that move coming after the Journal's late-afternoon report.
With the help of the 13-F filing, we have highlighted some smart stock-selection techniques and the most-appropriate ETFs that fit in each category for investors seeking to bet like billionaires.
The stocks our screen found are cheap, relative to highfliers like Eli Lilly, and many are cheap for a reason.
When entering retirement, would it be best to transfer your pension fund and 401(k) from your employer account to your own personal individual retirement account (IRA), keeping them under one roof? -Randy There are a couple of things to be
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software delivered mixed results for its fiscal fourth quarter and guided lower for the year ahead.
A high rise office building in San Francisco's financial district is being sold for significantly lower than what it had been valued at a few years ago, the San Francisco Business Times reported.
GE has gained 55% so far this year. The stock is setting up for a big move with a whopping 93% earnings estimate for 2024.
Greg Becker acknowledged that regulators had pointed out flaws in SVB's balance sheet, but said that he was in the process of working with regulators when the bank run occurred.
(Bloomberg) -- The patent that’s given Vanguard Group an edge over competitors for the past 20 years — and helped its clients pull in more than $100 billion worth of additional investment gains — expired today.
The Oracle of Omaha has made it clear that he is still cautious about holding many bank stocks.
Unless you're extremely rich or poor, you probably think of yourself as being part of the "middle class." As you're probably aware, "middle class" is an income level that describes people whose annual income is directly in the middle 50%
CCEP vs. BROS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
(Bloomberg) -- The yuan slid past the key level of 7 per dollar for the first time this year in a further sign the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from its Covid restrictions is grinding to a halt.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% GloballyDebt-Limit Talks to Intensify as Biden Set to Depart for JapanJPMorgan Asset Says Markets Are Right to Bet on US Rate CutsMercedes Sets Out to Make Sexy Vans With Yacht-Like InteriorsThe currency weake
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 17.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
ONEOK (OKE) signs a merger agreement with Magellan. This pact will open up Magellan's refined products and crude oil transportation business to ONEOK.
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not
The boss of First Republic gave his version of events that led to the second-largest bank failure in US history.
Growth stock Broadcom is in a flat base with earnings on June 1. The chip leader faces antitrust issues for its $61 billion bid for VMware
Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.