Stocks close lower, Nvidia predictions weigh on tech sector

Stocks (^GSPC, ^DJI) closed Tuesday lower across the board as investors await Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings due out Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) especially lagged, pulling back ahead of Nvidia's fourth-quarter results. Among sectors, consumer staples was the lone gainer, lifted by Walmart's (WMT) strong results driven by sales growth.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith