Stocks close lower, Nvidia predictions weigh on tech sector

Julie Hyman, Josh Lipton and Jared Blikre

Stocks (^GSPC, ^DJI) closed Tuesday lower across the board as investors await Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings due out Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) especially lagged, pulling back ahead of Nvidia's fourth-quarter results. Among sectors, consumer staples was the lone gainer, lifted by Walmart's (WMT) strong results driven by sales growth.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

