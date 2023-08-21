Stocks close mixed, Nasdaq ends losing streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed the day lower by about 37 points, but the S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ended higher, with the Nasdaq snapping a 4-day losing streak.

In the current environment, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst Ross Mayfield tells Yahoo Finance Live that he favors industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. "The broad base case or idea of the market right now is that we are in a cyclical bull that's in the middle of a seasonal corrective phase. And, so, the leadership going into that, industrials, discretionary, some of those more cyclical sectors, we think will ultimately continue to be leadership once this corrective phase kind of settles out," Mayfield says.