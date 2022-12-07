Stocks close mixed, S&P 500 reports fifth-straight losing day
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre examines market indice trends ahead of the closing bell.
Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil production, market outlooks amid Fed rate hikes, and Santa Claus rallies expected this year.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.
Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.
Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.
Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.
This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.
All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a
While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.
Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories. Currently, Akeso is conducting a phase 3 trial of ivonescimab monotherapy versus pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients wit
In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]
Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also
On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.
Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) were down 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 30. It was a strong quarter in the context of the economic environment. Lovesac clearly has a superior brand positioning and is taking significant market share.
IMBBY, BAESY and CAAS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 7, 2022.
The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) were sliding today after the discount retailer missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Ollie's, which offers deep discounts on name-brand closeout merchandise and excess inventory, said that comparable sales in the quarter rose 1.9%, and overall revenue increased 9% to $418.1 million, missing estimates at $429.1 million. Gross margin fell by 40 basis points to 39.4% due to higher supply chain costs and a slight decrease in merchandise margin, and overall operating margin declined 80 basis points to 7.1%.