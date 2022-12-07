Stocks close mixed, S&P 500 reports fifth-straight losing day

Motley Fool

All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.