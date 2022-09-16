U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.39
    -38.96 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,752.24
    -209.58 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,404.43
    -147.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.42
    -37.82 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    +6.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8860
    -0.5710 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,588.18
    -151.29 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.18
    -7.27 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Stocks continue to slide, British pound hits 37-year low against U.S. dollar, FedEx stock plunges

Yahoo Finance anchors break down how markets are trading at the end of the week.

