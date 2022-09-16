Stocks continue to slide, British pound hits 37-year low against U.S. dollar, FedEx stock plunges
Yahoo Finance anchors break down how markets are trading at the end of the week.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.
There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.
Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) chief executive officer and chairman, has been investing since the age of 11. With his net worth at nearly $100 billion, the understatement of the century would be to say that Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. This is why it's worth paying attention to the holdings within Berkshire Hathaway's $344 billion investment portfolio.
Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.
Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is about to lose one of its higher-yielding dividend stocks. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a high dividend yield, has agreed to be taken private by GIC and Oak Street. Because of that, Berkshire and other investors relying on STORE to supply them with passive income will need to find a replacement.
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.
Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. releases a list of dozens of stores it aims to close. Most of the stores on this list will close by the end of the month.
Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”
With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors could be better off if they snap up some high fliers with inherent growth potential like AT&T (T), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Verizon (VZ) at low prices.
As bad the news was for FedEx, it may be worse news for the U.S. economy --- and an early sign of a recession.
Netflix (NFLX) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.
After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but
Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.
There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the
It's no secret that investors are worried about runaway inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk see deflation as the bigger threat.
Recent developments suggest business trends are getting worse---not better, meaning there could be more downside ahead.
Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.