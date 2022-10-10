Stocks decline ahead of earnings this week

Motley Fool

After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.