Stocks decline ahead of earnings this week
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks are trading and upcoming catalysts for the stock market.
U.S. stocks open mostly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to snap a three-session losing streak that culminated with a 630-point drop for the Dow on Friday following the release of jobs data for September. The S&P 500 [s: spx] gained 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,645. The Nasdaq Composite [s: comp] fell 15 points, or 0.2%, to 10,636.
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower on Friday following stronger-than-expected job data for September.
Concern periodically arises over the $1.5 trillion auto loan market. The used vehicle price index is now down on a year over year basis, Wood notes. The consumer price index surged 8.3% in the 12 months through August.
The stock market traded lower Monday on continued inflation concerns. Chip stocks and technology led losses.
Beer is withstanding the economic slowdown, at least over at Corona maker Constellation Brands.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in Tesla stock after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the automaker.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.
Stocks still generally closed out the week higher. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- rose 1.3%%, 0.7%, and 5.9%, respectively, averaging out to a 2.6% uptick. The S&P 500 experienced a 1.5% move lower, better than two of the three stocks but still short of the overall return.
In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best bear market stocks to buy now. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing hawkish interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and inflationary pressures from high oil prices and the Russian invasion of […]
I do believe that these two firms are doing an outstanding job of evolving into electric vehicle companies moving forward.
If you want to know who really controls Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.
The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...
After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.
Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Microsoft (MSFT) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate
(Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.Most Read from BloombergHere's How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich Families