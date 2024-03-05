Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,113.97
    -16.98 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,885.55
    -104.28 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,058.83
    -148.68 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.15
    -8.16 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,136.80
    +10.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    -0.0640 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2729
    +0.0036 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8830
    -0.5450 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,912.88
    +2,790.36 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.90
    +4.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

Stocks dip amid persisting tech pull back concerns

Jared Blikre and Brad Smith

Stock market indices (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) tick down lower at Tuesday's open. Consumer staples lead sector gains this morning.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market and sector action, taking a closer look at Apple shares (AAPL) amid concerns on pull backs in Big Tech stocks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

