Stocks dip amid persisting tech pull back concerns

Stock market indices (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) tick down lower at Tuesday's open. Consumer staples lead sector gains this morning.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market and sector action, taking a closer look at Apple shares (AAPL) amid concerns on pull backs in Big Tech stocks.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.