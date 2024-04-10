Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,156.80
    -53.11 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,417.74
    -465.93 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,139.29
    -167.35 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.68
    -53.12 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,348.40
    -14.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    27.96
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0109 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4930
    +0.1270 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2565
    -0.0112 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    152.7280
    +0.9730 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,047.67
    -2,030.83 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,920.08
    -14.71 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.5% over last year in March as inflation stays elevated

Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 decline over 400 points on March CPI

1
Seana Smith, Brad Smith and Jared Blikre

US equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are sliding after March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported hotter-than-expected inflation for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have both fallen by over 400 points this morning

Morning Brief Anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith examine the downward market movements after the opening bell, while Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre reviews the sector losses seen across the board this morning.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement