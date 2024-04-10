Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 decline over 400 points on March CPI

US equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are sliding after March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported hotter-than-expected inflation for the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have both fallen by over 400 points this morning

Morning Brief Anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith examine the downward market movements after the opening bell, while Senior Markets Reporter Jared Blikre reviews the sector losses seen across the board this morning.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.