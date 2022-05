Stocks: Dow turns positive as Nasdaq remains under pressure

Motley Fool

Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.